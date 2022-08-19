Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,302. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

