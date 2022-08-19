Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $267.42. 45,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,782. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.66 and a 200-day moving average of $248.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

