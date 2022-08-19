Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,650,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.97. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

