Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.17. 19,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day moving average is $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

