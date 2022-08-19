Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 1.4% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

CME Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.17. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.