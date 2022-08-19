Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 105,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,763. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

