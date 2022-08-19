Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Chubb makes up approximately 1.8% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

NYSE CB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.35. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

