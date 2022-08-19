Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 2,569 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 650,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,663,582. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

