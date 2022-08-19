Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 797 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,239. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.41. 68,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

