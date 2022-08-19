Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.0730

Conceal (CCX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $975,932.51 and $1,031.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.82 or 0.99899427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051748 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00214728 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00133776 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00242262 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004231 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,367,338 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

