CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand Sells 7,000 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,599. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

