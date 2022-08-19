Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

