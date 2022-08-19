Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $250.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

