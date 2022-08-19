ContentBox Market Cap Tops $404,235.25 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $404,235.25 and approximately $37,739.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

