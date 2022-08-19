CONTRACOIN Trading Up 26.7% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $41.35 million and approximately $65,527.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00070856 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

