Contrasting Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anghami and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Spire Global has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 287.68%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Anghami.

This table compares Anghami and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A -22.92% Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anghami and Spire Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 2.26 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Spire Global $43.38 million 4.45 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.60

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global.

Risk and Volatility

Anghami has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spire Global beats Anghami on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

