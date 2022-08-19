Contrasting Spire Global (SPIR) & The Competition

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Spire Global to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global Competitors 141 449 617 19 2.42

Spire Global presently has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 283.51%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.46%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Spire Global Competitors -70.22% -61.74% -11.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million -$19.31 million -2.63 Spire Global Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million -2.91

Spire Global’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spire Global peers beat Spire Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

