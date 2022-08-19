Contrasting UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) & Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 18.85% 13.23% 0.71% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 36.75% 10.90% 0.57%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $38.65 billion 1.52 $7.46 billion $2.23 7.55 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion N/A $2.28 billion $0.56 7.66

This table compares UBS Group and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UBS Group and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 6 5 0 2.33 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 4 2 5 0 2.09

UBS Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.18, indicating a potential upside of 13.91%. Given UBS Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Volatility & Risk

UBS Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. UBS Group pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

UBS Group beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. It operates approximately 214 branches in Sweden, 196 in the Great Britain, 41 in Norway, 42 in Denmark, 27 in Finland, and 28 in the Netherlands. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

