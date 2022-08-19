Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Acquires 2,909 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) CEO David L. Duvall acquired 2,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $38,456.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,213.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

