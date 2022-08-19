Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.91, but opened at 2.67. Core Scientific shares last traded at 2.64, with a volume of 8,909 shares trading hands.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,033,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,251,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 3,397,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $4,341,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

