Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFN. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.92.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 2.8 %

Ag Growth International Company Profile

TSE:AFN opened at C$41.02 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.92 and a one year high of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.83 million and a P/E ratio of 73.25.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

