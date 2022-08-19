Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $17.89

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $16.76. Couchbase shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 217 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $723.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.