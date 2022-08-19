Country Club Bank GFN Acquires Shares of 23,784 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 243,919 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.8 %

CTVA opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

