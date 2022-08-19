Country Club Bank GFN Acquires Shares of 8,130 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

