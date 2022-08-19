Country Club Bank GFN Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.