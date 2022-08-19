Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $4,107,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

