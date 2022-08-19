Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 15,399 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

