Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 20,577 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.53% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XNTK opened at $118.44 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $177.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.