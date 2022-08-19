Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 9,000 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

BX stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

