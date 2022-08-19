Country Club Bank GFN Takes $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

