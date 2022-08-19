Country Club Bank GFN Takes $2.17 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 78,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $3,832,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,588 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $358,258,000 after purchasing an additional 92,982 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $104.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

