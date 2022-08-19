Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.23

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Country Garden Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Country Garden Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

