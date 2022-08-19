Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

