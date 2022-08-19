Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COVTY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.50 ($59.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Covestro has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

