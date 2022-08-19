Cowen Cuts BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Price Target to $3.00

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BuzzFeed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BZFD opened at $1.75 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

Insider Activity

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BuzzFeed will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BuzzFeed news, Director Gregory Coleman bought 75,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,595.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BuzzFeed news, Director Gregory Coleman bought 75,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,595.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Rothstein bought 35,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZFD. Founder Collective GP LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $41,907,000. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,995,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.