Cowen Increases AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target to $22.00

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma Increases Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 56.14% and a return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.56%.

Insider Activity at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow bought 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow purchased 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

