Cowen Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $327.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $327.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ILMN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.21.

Shares of ILMN opened at $209.06 on Monday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $492.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,483.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Illumina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

