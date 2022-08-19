CPChain (CPC) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $94,202.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 11% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00215668 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001400 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008700 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00468347 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.