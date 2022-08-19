Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,805 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price objective on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REL. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($26.95) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.13) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.48) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,518.75 ($30.43).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,418 ($29.22) on Tuesday. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,283.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,296.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,985.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

