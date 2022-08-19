Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $79.29 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,274,980 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

