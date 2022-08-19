Credit Suisse Group Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $81.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $77.46 on Monday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

