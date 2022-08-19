Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $76.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $76.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BALL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ball to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.
BALL opened at $61.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.84. Ball has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
