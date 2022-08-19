Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,319. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.