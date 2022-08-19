Critical Review: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -7.32% 12.49% 10.82% DocuSign -4.00% -17.17% -1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grid Dynamics and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 1 3 0 2.75 DocuSign 4 8 4 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. DocuSign has a consensus price target of $131.20, indicating a potential upside of 88.10%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and DocuSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 6.52 -$7.70 million ($0.30) -68.26 DocuSign $2.11 billion 6.62 -$69.98 million ($0.45) -155.00

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management. The company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; Remote Online Notary is a solution using audio-visual and identify verification technologies to enable notarization; and Monitor using advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account. It offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

