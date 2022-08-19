CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $817.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.80.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CrossAmerica Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

