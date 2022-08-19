CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $817.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.80.
CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
