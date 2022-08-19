Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average of $177.90. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.