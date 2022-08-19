CRYPTO20 (C20) Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Million

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $1.11 million and $6.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTO20 Profile

C20 is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,403,282 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

