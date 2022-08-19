CryptoArt.Ai Price Tops $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market cap of $180,591.80 and $228,278.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,330.70 or 1.00187417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00050455 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00027628 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Profile

CryptoArt.Ai (CRYPTO:CART) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

Buying and Selling CryptoArt.Ai

According to CryptoCompare, “CarterCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on NovaCoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based coin. The official CarterCoin ticker is “CTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CART” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.