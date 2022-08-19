CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Director Susan L. Blount Purchases 1,735 Shares of Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) Director Susan L. Blount bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $24,966.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,838.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CS Disco Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LAW opened at $14.12 on Friday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,905,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 66.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,794,000 after buying an additional 2,278,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after buying an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 258,911 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

