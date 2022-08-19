CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

